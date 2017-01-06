Watch ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live” Let Mel Gibson Buzz A Guy’s Hair Off & The Guy Buzz Mel’s Beard Off

January 6, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Auckland NZ, Buzzing Your Hair Off, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Mel Gibson, Shaving

Watch Jimmy Kimmel Live give Mel Gibson the opportunity to shave a New Zealand tourist’s head… and turn it around… by letting the New Zealand guy… shave Mel’s beard!!!

Funny stuff!

I think Mel looks better without it. What do you think?

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Get Started Now
Radio.com App

Listen Live