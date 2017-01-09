5-Year-Old Creates A Hands-Free iPad Device With The Help Of A Glass Table

January 9, 2017 7:24 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: glass table, hand-free, iPad, Kid, Watching

If you think about, there’s no real easy way to watch your iPad or phone while laying down. Yes, they make stands to prop up your devices, but you really can’t lay on your back to watch.

Sometimes out of the minds of babes comes pure genius! Meet Redditor MerryAntoinette, whose child is brilliant. So smart, that he’s figured out a way to watch his iPad without using his hands. And he’s only 5-years-old.

This kiddo simply needed a glass table…to lay under. Click HERE to see the pic.

Seriously, mind blown. Why didn’t we think of that? Now, someone get that kid a pillow and a blanket! He’s earned it.

 

