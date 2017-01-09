Dak Prescott Says “You See Touchdowns; I See A Way To Honor My Mom” In New Dallas Cowboys Promo Video

January 9, 2017 5:03 AM By Jody Dean
Filed Under: Commercial, dak prescott, Dallas Cowboys, finish the fight, Jody Dean, Quarterback

As if we needed any more reasons to love Dak Prescott, the Cowboys have released a new Finish the Fight video – and it might be the best one yet.

The Cowboys take on Green Bay this Sunday afternoon, in a return match of the teams’ divisional game two years ago. And while watching Prescott on the field in his rookie season has been a blast, his persona off the field might be even more inspirational.

One of the best lines from the new video? “You see touchdowns; I see a way to honor my mom.” It’s the kind of thing that’ll have the hearts of Cowboys fans everywhere swelling with pride and anticipation. Enjoy.

More from Jody Dean
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Get Started Now
Radio.com App

Listen Live