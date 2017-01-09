Dallas Stars Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Illinois

January 9, 2017 10:52 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Boeing 737, Dallas Stars, Emergency Landing, Illinois, Team Plan

A Boeing 737 carrying our Dallas Stars did an about face when there was smoke in the cockpit yesterday.

Fortunately, there were no injuries!

The Stars were in Missouri for a Saturday game with the St. Louis Blues. The Belleville News-Democrat reports they took off late Sunday morning for a Monday game with the L.A. Kings but turned around within minutes.

There were 50 team members and Stars staff on board.

Investigators said the smoke might have been an electrical issue, but there was no fire.

The Stars made it safely to L.A. on plane #2. Game time tonight 9:30 on FSSW.

