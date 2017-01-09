David Blaine Almost Shot Himself In The Throat In Trick Gone Wrong

David Blaine is lucky to be alive after a magic trick went wrong. Blaine, while performing in front of a LIVE audience at the MGM Grand, attempted to catch a bullet in his mouth.

In the trick, Blaine pulls a string that is connected to a very real rifle. The bullet is supposed to hit a metal cup in Blaine’s mouth. However, that night, something went terribly wrong. The metal cup slipped out of place and hit him in the back of the throat. Blaine says…

“Time just started to move really slow. When the bullet struck the cup, there was a high-pitched ringing in my ears and I felt an impact on the back of my throat. I was sure the bullet went right through my head and that I was dead.”

Thankfully, Blaine walked away with nothing more than a cut on the back of his throat.