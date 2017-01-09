Evan Rachel Wood Rocked A Tux On The Red Carpet

If you ever needed proof that women can do anything men can do…we give you actress Evan Rachel Wood in a tux. Actually, she wore that tux better than any man on the red carpet.

Yes, that’s right. The Westworld actress blew up an old old Hollywood stereotype last night at the Golden Globes. She showed the world that women can still look flawless in a tux rather than some slinky beaded gown.

Wow!

While speaking with Ryan Seacrest, Wood said she was paying tribute to David Bowie and Marlene Dietrich. She also pointed out that she was not protesting dresses, she just wanted to do something different and show girls all over the world that you don’t have to wear a dress.