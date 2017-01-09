Foreigner, Cheap Trick, Jason Bonham Announce Tour

By Annie Reuter

Foreigner turns 40 in 2017 and what better way to celebrate than with a year-long tour?

The rock band will ring in the big 4-0 with Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham. The tour will launch on July 11 in Syracuse, New York and tickets go on sale January 13.

“I never could have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner forty years ago, that we’d still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later,” says founding member and lead guitarist Mick Jones in a press release. “I can’t express the gratitude I feel when fans share stories of how our songs have been woven into their milestones and memories over the years. This summer we are going to celebrate these songs, and I can’t imagine a better group of friends to share this monumental tour with, than Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham who are sure to make it a true tribute to the everlasting power of rock and roll.”

In addition to a tour, the band will also release a compilation album titled 40 – Forty Hits From Forty Years which includes singles from the original lineup as well as a brand new song from Jones.



Foreigner 40th Anniversary Tour Dates:

July 11 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

July 13 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 14 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 15 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

July 17 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

July 18 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 20 – Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

July 21 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

July 22 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 25 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 26 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 28 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

July 30 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

August 01 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

August 02 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 05 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

August 06 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheater

August 08 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 09 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 11 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 12 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

August 13 – Noblesville, IN @ Klipsch Music Center

August 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

August 16 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis

August 19 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 20 – Austin, TX @ austin360 Amphitheater

August 23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

August 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 26 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

August 29 – Chula Vista, CA @ Sleep Train Amphitheatre

September 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

September 01 – Marysville, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater

September 02 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 04 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 08 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

September 09 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre