PHOTOS: French Police Grab 16 Suspects In Connection With The Kim Kardashian Robbery

Remember when Kim Kardashian was robbed of approximately $5.6 million in jewelry while in Paris?

French police have picked up 16 people for questioning in the at-gun-point robbery, who were taken to different police stations, according to TMZ.

At the time of the robbery, two masked males were directly involved but Paris police feel far more are involved.

96 hours is the maximum amount of time Paris police can hold them before releasing or charging them.

Story developing…

