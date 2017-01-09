Kristen Wiig & Steve Carell Stole The Golden Globes With Their Depressing Animated Film Stories

Did you watch the Golden Globes last night? Don’t worry, you didn’t miss too much. We hate to say it, but it was kind of boring.

Jimmy Fallon was cute, but there simply wasn’t enough of him. After the intro, he seemed to just disappear for the rest of the show. He did pop up a few times to introduce a celebrity here and there, but honestly Questlove had more onscreen time than Fallon.

There were a few moments during the show worth remembering. Of course Meryl Streep’s Lifetime Achievement Award speech was nothing short of amazing. Yes, it did get political.

However, if you’re looking for something funny from the show, look no further. Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig were just brilliant. The two took the stage to present the award for Best Animated Film, where they each told their story of the first time they ever saw an animated movie.

Steve Carell was 6-years-old when he saw Fantasia. It was a big day because…”that was the moment she (his mom) told my dad that she wanted a divorce.” Carell went on to recall that he never saw his father again. Without missing a beat, Wiig chimes in with her equally depressing animated film story. In Wiig’s case, she went to see Bambi right after they had to put down all three of her dogs. Ironically, she too never saw her grandfather again after that.

Just genius! So can we officially confirm Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig for the Golden Globes hosts in 2018?