NEW Law In France Allows Employees To Disconnect From Work During Personal Time

France has had a 35-hour work week since 2000, and now, they have a new law that lessens their work-load, even more!

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the French Ministry Of Labor saying the new law helps to “ensure respect for rest periods and balance between work and family and personal life”.

All companies in France with 50 or more employees are now required by law to have email guidelines that allow employees to take-a-break from work… especially when home.

The law actually gives employees the “right to disconnect” from email, smartphone and other work-related electronics when their work day ends.

Do you think your place of employment would operate better if such a law was in place?

