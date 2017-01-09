Sean Lee Says, “I’ve Never Been A Part Of A Team Like This Before” In New Dallas Cowboys Promo Video

The Dallas Cowboys have been releasing Finish The Fight videos to promote the upcoming Playoff run. You can see the Dak Prescott one right HERE. The latest video featuring Sean Lee will give you chills.

The Cowboys had a first round bye this week and that was in large part due to the play of Sean Lee, who was named 1st team All-Pro for his play this year. Injuries cut seasons in the early part of Lee’s career short at Dallas and Penn State.

In the video Lee talks about how devastating knee injuries kept him out of the Rose Bowl and sidelined him during the Cowboys’ 12-4 season two years ago.

“I’ve never been a part of a team like this before. Trust me when I say that’s not an exaggeration. Whether is it was college or pros I’ve always seemed to miss my chance to be part of greatness,” Lee says at the beginning of the video.

If this video doesn’t get you pumped for the Dallas Cowboys playoff game against the Green Bay Packers this weekend, we don’t know what will.