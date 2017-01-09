‘U2’ Coming To DALLAS!

The last time Irish rockers “U2” toured was their 2009-2011’s record-breaker “U2 360” tour. Now, they are planning to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their award winning album The Joshua Tree, and will tour the world in doing so!

CBS 11 reports concert promoter Live Nation has revealed the US: Joshua Tree Tour 2017 will come to life Friday May 26 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, featuring every song from The Joshua Tree.

Lead singer Bono notes, ““Recently I listened back to The Joshua Tree for the first time in nearly 30 years… it’s quite an opera. A lot of emotions which feel strangely current, love, loss, broken dreams, seeking oblivion, polarization… all the greats… I’ve sung some of these songs a lot… but never all of them. I’m up for it, if our audience is as excited as we are… it’s gonna be a great night.”

Ticket pre-sales begin Wed./01.11.17 with prices ranging from $35 – $280 via Ticketmaster (plus additional fees at checkout. Prices subject to change)

