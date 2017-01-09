ABC News reports that a few years ago, a friend of Texan Al Blaschke’s brought up the idea of skydiving, to which Al said he wanted to wait until he was 100 to try it… and he did!

Late last year, Al Blaschke of Georgetown (30 miles outside of Austin) and 72-year-old friend Betty Schleder visited Skydive Temple in Saledo, TX. The staff soon learned Al was a regular golfer, does yoga, and is in great health.

Here’s Betty interviewing Al before their jump.

This past Wednesday, in celebration of Al’s 100th b’day, Wendy Faulkner, an instructor at Skydive Temple in Saledo, TX, and other staff members, organized Al’s first skydive adventure… when took him to 10,000 feet! Family and friends from across the country came to celebrate Al’s b-day and cheer on his and Betty’s mid-air experience.

Here’s Betty’s skydive.

Here’s Al’s!

Al Blaschke not only celebrated his b’day in an adventurous style, but tied the record for the oldest U.S. citizen to ever skydive.

Afterwards. Al said it was the greatest thing he’s ever done and wished it lasted longer!

Congratulations and keep living life to it’s fullest, Al!

How Would You Want To Celebrate Your 100th B’day?

