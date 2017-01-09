What Happens When Teddy Ruxpin Hooks Up With Alexa?

It didn’t take long for computer geeks to start having fun with Alexa.

Amazon’s little echo dot has already resulted in one 6-year-old ordering herself a brand new dollhouse and a ton of cookies delivered to her door, but this takes the device’s potential to a whole new level. How? By combining Alexa with other devices.

For instance, how about this? What happens when you hook up Alexa to a gutted Teddy Ruxpin? Something that will haunt your dreams. Say hello to your AI overlords.

Even better, someone hooked up Alexa to a Singing Billy Bass.