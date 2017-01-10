Actress Lola Kirke Showed Off Her Armpit Hair At The Globes

January 10, 2017 7:26 AM
The Golden Globes’ red carpet saw a lot of different looks this year. Everything from deep cleavage to armpit hair!

Yes, even armpit hair made an appearance at the Globes. Gone Girl actress, Lola Kirke, was wearing a beautiful pink, floral, strapless gown on the red carpet. Kirke also used the the event as a platform show that she is comfortable in her own skin.

Now, it wasn’t like she was walking around with her arms raised high in the air. In fact, you can barely see it.

It certainly didn’t take away from her beauty or her ensemble in any way. Big deal…it’s just a little armpit hair.

