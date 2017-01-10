Colorado Mailman Builds Ramp for Elder-Dog On His Route

January 10, 2017 12:15 PM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Dog, Mail Man

The story of Jeff Kramer and Tashi is making the rounds today. They’ve been friends for years and Jeff, a mail carrier, noticed Tashi needed assistance for the daily meet and greet.

Tashi is a 14-year-old black lab once bounded down the front porch stairs to hang with Jeff. When she slowed down, her owner even starting carrying her up and down the stairs to see her beloved mail-pal. To make it easier on all creatures involved…

Jeff decided to install a ramp for Tashi and as you can see it’s worked out beautifully.

“A mailman who likes dogs – go figure,” Jeff laughed.

