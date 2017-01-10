The Limited CLOSES All 250 Stores Including Galleria Dallas and NorthPark Center

Are the days of Malls… coming to an end?

Business Insider reports The Limited suddenly closed ALL of it’s 250 stores (including NorthPark Center and Galleria Dallas) yesterday, laying off 4000 employees yesterday, and opting to serve their customers via on-line sales. Last week, Macy’s and Sears announced they were closing hundreds of stores, including (2) Macy’s locations in North Texas.

This was The Limited’s last Facebook posting for 2016.

Seems they were very busy preparing for the closing.

Back-in-the-day, teens used to hangout at Malls with friends, shop, eat and if it had a theater, see a movie. Now, many teens are in their bedroom on their laptop, playing a video game, or on their cell. Those former teens are accustomed to shopping this way… however this continues to change.

Do you find yourself with less free time to visit a mall?

Personally, I am very tactile, and prefer looking at something up-close before buying it. Of course, there are somethings that don’t require that much attention to detail, and easily purchased without concern of error.

Do you enjoy shopping in a Mall? Will Malls continue? Or, will Malls simply become a temperature controlled place for more and more seniors to take a daily walk for exercise? That’s been going on in Florida… for years!

