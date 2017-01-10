‘Flip or Flop’ Star Tarek El Moussa Files For Divorce

It’s official… Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa has cited irreconcilable differences and filed for divorce from his co-star and wife of 8-years, Christina!

TMZ reports his divorce documents seek the following

joint custody of their two children

spousal support from Christina

no spousal support to Christina

“It’s civilized, or as best it can be under the circumstances. They have to make it work to continuing monetizing what they do”, according to a TMZ source.

As they say in show business, “The show must go on”… ahem… because the bills do too!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed