‘Flip or Flop’ Star Tarek El Moussa Files For Divorce

January 10, 2017 2:00 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Christina El Moussa, Divorce, Flip Or Flop, Joint Custody, spousal support, Tarek El Moussa

It’s official… Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa has cited irreconcilable differences and filed for divorce from his co-star and wife of 8-years, Christina!

Christina El Moussa (Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Christina El Moussa (Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

TMZ reports his divorce documents seek the following

  • joint custody of their two children
  • spousal support from Christina
  • no spousal support to Christina

“It’s civilized, or as best it can be under the circumstances. They have to make it work to continuing monetizing what they do”, according to a TMZ source.

As they say in show business, “The show must go on”… ahem… because the bills do too!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Get Started Now
Radio.com App

Listen Live