Half of High-Paying U.S. Jobs Now Require Computer Coding

It’s looking like the ability to read and write computer code is becoming nearly as important as the ability to read and write words in the English language.

According to MarketWatch, knowledge of programming languages such as SQL, Java, JavaScript, and Python are required in half the jobs paying at least $57,000 per year.

If that’s not your thing – do not fear: contractors make an average salary of $65,239 but most don’t need coding skills, nor do many oil rig workers, many of whom make nearly $100,000 per year. Today’s midday radio personalities easily make seven figures. Just making sure you’re paying attention.

More good news: You can acquire these skills, often for free. CodeAcademy is a good program according to Wired and there are many others. No computer science degree required.

Happy coding.