Poet Sara Holbrook Says She Can’t Answer The STAAR Questions About Her Own Poems

In Texas, we have a standardized testing system known as the STAAR Test. For the public school system, teachers spend the entire year teaching the topics found on this test with the goal of getting each student a passing grade.

Over the years, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding standardized testing. On one hand you have people saying that the test isn’t a real measure of knowledge or that anyone can memorize answers and pass the test. On the other hand, you have people saying that there has to be some sort of standard when it comes to getting into college and passing each grade.

Whatever side you fall on…it’s never good to hear that the author of some of the test material can’t even answer the questions.

Poet Sara Holbrook has two poems that appear on the STAAR test. Each poem comes with questions that even Holbrook can’t answer because they are so poorly written.

This came to Holbrook’s attention after a teacher wrote her an email asking for help. The email said…

“Hello Mrs. Holbrook. My name is Sean, and I’m an 8th grade English teacher in Texas. I’m attempting to decipher the number of stanzas in your poem, ‘Midnight’. This isn’t clear from the formatting in our most recent benchmark. The assessment asks the following question: “Dividing the poem into two stanzas allows the poet to― A) compare the speaker’s schedule with the train’s schedule. B ) ask questions to keep the reader guessing about what will happen C) contrast the speaker’s feelings about weekends and Mondays

D) incorporate reminders for the reader about where the action takes place. The answer is C) to contrast the speaker’s feelings about weekends and Mondays. How many stanzas are in this poem? Where are they located? I would appreciate your help. Thank you so much!”

Come to find out the prep materials didn’t insert any stanza breaks and then asked a question with no correct answer among the multiple choice answers. You can read Holbrook’s entire article HERE.