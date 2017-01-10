WATCH A Porcupine Talk While Eating!

January 10, 2017 2:20 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: "Teddy Bear" The Porcupine, Porcupines, Zooniversity's "Teddy Bear" The Porcupine

Zooniversity’s North American Porcupine “Teddy Bear” is quite a character!

Teddy likes corn. pumpkins and much more!

So much for the rule of not talking with your mouth full. In Teddy’s case, we’ll make an exception:).

Bet a porcupine would be helpful with home security… lol!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Get Started Now
Radio.com App

Listen Live