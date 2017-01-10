WATCH A Porcupine Talk While Eating!

Zooniversity’s North American Porcupine “Teddy Bear” is quite a character!

Teddy likes corn. pumpkins and much more!

So much for the rule of not talking with your mouth full. In Teddy’s case, we’ll make an exception:).

Bet a porcupine would be helpful with home security… lol!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed