We’ve Found The Mecca For Building Plastic Model Aircraft & Cars

January 10, 2017 5:05 AM By Jody Dean
Filed Under: Building, charlie's plastic models, Jody Dean, plastic models

Ever find yourself stumbling onto a website you can’t tear yourself away from?

I did last night, while watching the college national championship game.

I wasn’t very good at building them, but when I was a kid I loved plastic models. Even now I love going into hobby stores and seeing what the real artists can do.

Well, here’s a website that features classic plastic models you can buy – and many in un-opened boxes. I went through pages of this stuff last night, remembering which ones I had. Totally awesome!

More from Jody Dean
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Get Started Now
Radio.com App

Listen Live