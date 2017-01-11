Brice Butler Releases New Cowboys Mix For Run To The Super Bowl

January 11, 2017 11:10 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Brice Butler, Dallas Cowboys, dj duffel bag, Mix, Music, Playoffs, Postseason, Super Bowl

Cowboys Wide Receiver Brice Butler has proven his self on the football field, but in a previous life, there is no doubt he was some sort of DJ and entertainer.

Released under his name “DJ Duffel Bag,” Butler released a brand new Cowboys mix on his Soundcloud page for the team’s run to the Super Bowl.

He wrote on his Soundcloud page, “Cowboys fans I made this mix for the playoffs!!! in the Intent that we are on the road to the Super Bowl, this mix is for all the post game after parties in the postseason! this is an open format mix!! I hope You guys enjoy it! #duffingtonpost

Listen below!

