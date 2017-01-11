Ezekiel Elliott In Car Accident This Morning

Dallas Cowboys’ Running Back, Ezekiel Elliott rear-ended a black BMW this morning with his black GMC truck in what TMZ reports as a “minor car crash” near “The Star” in Frisco at North Dallas Parkway and Gaylord.

Frisco Police and Cowboys security handled the scene and fortunately no one was injured. Whew! Thank God!

TMZ reports Elliott “looked frustrated” and was “extremely nice and polite” to all who checked on his well being.

Hmm. Bet the body shop that’ll be taking care of his ride is excited! “Hey, were gonna take care of Ezekiel Elliott’s GMC truck! YEAH!!!”

