John Peterson is a professional PGA golfer born in Fort Worth. He married his wife at the end of 2016, and video from his wedding reception has gone absolutely viral.

During his reception at the Omni Hotel in Fort Worth, Candlelight Films captured Peterson not dancing with his wife, but with a delicious Whataburger hamburger.

Since being posted, the video has been shared more than 15,000 times and viewed almost 1.5 million times.

Via Star Telegram