Here’s Your First Look At Joseph Fiennes As Michael Jackson

Right around a year ago, it was announced that Joesph Fiennes, a white actor, would portray Michael Jackson in a TV drama. As expected, there was a lot of controversy around the casting.

Well, we now have our first look at Fiennes as Jackson. Sky Arts released the first trailer for Urban Myths, which is a TV drama featuring true-ish stories.

The clip is fairly short. We see Fiennes as Michael Jackson riding in a car with Elizabeth Tailor and Marlon Brando. There’s even a scene where Michael Jackson is running through the woods. While we aren’t sure what the significance of the story is…we can say the makeup job on Fiennes is pretty terrible.