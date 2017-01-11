Joe Biden Gives President Obama One Final Finger Gun Salute During His Farewell Speech

January 11, 2017 8:40 AM
Filed Under: Barack Obama, farewell speech, finger gun, Joe Biden, President, Vice President

Whether you are Republican, Democrat, or somewhere in the middle…we can all agree that Joe Biden will be missed. Not necessarily for his work in the White House, but for the bromance he and Obama have had for the last eight years.

Last night, President Obama gave his farewell speech to the country LIVE from Chicago. You can watch the entire goodbye below…

It was a great speech. However, the highlight of the night goes to Vice President Joe Biden, who gave Obama one final finger gun salute. During the President’s speech, he looked at Biden and said choosing Biden as his VP was the “first and best choice” he made. And that’s when Biden did this…

The only thing that would have made this moment better is if Joe had been wearing a pair of aviators.

More from Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Get Started Now
Radio.com App

Listen Live