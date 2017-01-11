Just In Time For The Playoffs, The Dallas Cowboys Release A Bandwagon Fan Application

January 11, 2017 5:21 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Application, bandwagon, Dallas Cowboys, Fans, Green Bay Packers, Playoffs

It’s safe to say our Dallas Cowboys have that special “something” going on this season. The “it” factor if you will. Although we lost the last game of the season to the Eagles, you can just feel it in the air as we head toward the Green Bay game this Sunday.

So where the haters at? Oh, that’s right they’ve jumped on the Dallas Cowboys bandwagon. As always, when we’re winning, everybody’s a fan.

Well, good news! You can now fill out an application to become Dallas Cowboys bandwagon official! The Dallas Cowboys released the application yesterday on their Facebook page.

Have you ever talked trash about the Dallas Cowboys? Have you ever rooted for other teams like the Redskins of the Eagles? If you answered yes to either of those questions, then you need to fill out the application below.

Wow! Who knew the Cowboys had a sense of humor?!?!?! If you need to download for yourself…click HERE!

