KLUV World Tour: Tanzania Safari & The Great Migration

January 11, 2017 7:25 AM By Jody Dean
Filed Under: KLUv World Tour, Sharon Carr Travel, tanzania safari, the great migration, Trip, Vacation

Although no one can accurately predict the exact time of the migration, we have picked a date that is historically prime viewing for this amazing phenomenon. Safari is a life changing experience, join us for this amazing adventure. Africa is without a doubt, my favorite destination. Hopefully, it will become yours as well! ~ Sharon Carr

Join us August 20th through August 29th, 2017

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856 or 972-233-3300.

The price is…

  • $5599 – Per person based on double/triple occupancy
  • $6299 – Per person based on single occupancy

*Taxes and fuel surcharges subject to change prior to departure of tour. Any increases will be noted in the final payment invoice.

The price includes…

  • Roundtrip airfare
  • Transfers
  • Meet and greet services
  • Seat in safari vehicle
  • Services of an English speaking driver-guide
  • Game drives & crater tour
  • All accommodation and meals as specified in the itinerary
  • All park fees and government taxes
  • One bottle mineral water per person per day during game drives
  • LWT rep for meet & greet upon arrival
  • Taxes

The price does not include…

  • Visas and airport tax (pay direct)
  • Driver guide or local escort gratuities
  • Drinks & dining room tips
  • Porterage
  • Telephone charges
  • Laundry and any items of a personal nature
More from Jody Dean
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Get Started Now
Radio.com App

Listen Live