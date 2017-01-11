KLUV World Tour: Tanzania Safari & The Great Migration

Although no one can accurately predict the exact time of the migration, we have picked a date that is historically prime viewing for this amazing phenomenon. Safari is a life changing experience, join us for this amazing adventure. Africa is without a doubt, my favorite destination. Hopefully, it will become yours as well! ~ Sharon Carr
Join us August 20th through August 29th, 2017
To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856 or 972-233-3300.
The price is…
- $5599 – Per person based on double/triple occupancy
- $6299 – Per person based on single occupancy
*Taxes and fuel surcharges subject to change prior to departure of tour. Any increases will be noted in the final payment invoice.
The price includes…
- Roundtrip airfare
- Transfers
- Meet and greet services
- Seat in safari vehicle
- Services of an English speaking driver-guide
- Game drives & crater tour
- All accommodation and meals as specified in the itinerary
- All park fees and government taxes
- One bottle mineral water per person per day during game drives
- LWT rep for meet & greet upon arrival
- Taxes
The price does not include…
- Visas and airport tax (pay direct)
- Driver guide or local escort gratuities
- Drinks & dining room tips
- Porterage
- Telephone charges
- Laundry and any items of a personal nature