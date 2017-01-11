Dirty Face Is The Latest Grooming Trend For Men

Mashable reports a dirty face is the new hot grooming trend… for men!

The look is achieved with dirty/greasy hair, oily skin, and is supposed to resemble a guy who’s worked all day and partied until his pants came off!

For some guys, going all-out is mandatory to get just the right affect, and they’re using spots of dark make-up on their cheeks… to look like dirt!

Hope those who aim for this appearance aren’t living at home, where mom may have to wash all that yuck out of their clothes.

I just looked up the word “grunge” and it reads, “grime; dirt”. Enough said… :).

