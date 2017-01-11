Man Kisses His Beer For The Kiss Cam

There’s nothing better than a great Kiss Cam moment. Nowadays, you can’t just kiss your partner, you have to think bigger and viral.

We’ve seen just about everything when it comes to the Kiss Cam…proposals, a drink to the face, brother and sisters, and even people who don’t know each other. However, kissing a beer? This just might be the first time that’s ever happened.

While attending the IIHF World Juniors Championship hockey game, this couple managed to make to Kiss Cam. Of course neither knew they were on the jumbotron, until the people sitting in front of them made them aware. Now, rather than kissing his fine lady, the dude opted to make out with his beer. He even threw in a few sexy dance moves while getting his chug on.

Looks like the audience got a kick out of it. The girlfriend, well, she’s only slightly embarrassed.