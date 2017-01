Have you ever seen the bottom of an Excel spreadsheet? What about without the help of Ctrl+Down?

There’s no room for cheating here. Meet Hunter Hobbs, who accepted the challenge of getting to the bottom of Excel just by holding the down arrow. It took a little over nine hours to get to the end. There are exactly 1,048,756 total rows. Hobbs never even moved from his chair!

Wow! At least he’s pretty.