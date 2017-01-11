The Cost Of Raising A Child Balloons Up To $233,000 From Birth To Adulthood!

We all know kids can be expensive, but data collected from 2015 reveals that parents can expect to spend around $233,610 raising a child from birth until adulthood. The data only covers costs until the child is 17, too, so throw all college expenses on top of that $200K.

29% of the costs were devoted to housing, food was the second biggest expense, followed by the cost of child care, where parents can spend an average of $37,378 per child.

Costs of course vary by each family’s income level and location. Lower-income families are estimated to spend an average of $174,690, whereas high-income households will pay around $372,210. Parents in the urban Northeast spend the most on housing, child care and education. Those folks can face an average of $253,770. Families in the urban West will spend around $235,140, whereas folks living in rural areas will pay around $193,020.

Mark Lino, author of the report and economist at the Department of Agriculture, wrote in a press release that “There are significant economies of scale, with regards to children, sometimes referred to as the ‘cheaper by the dozen effect. As families increase in size, children may share a bedroom, clothing and toys can be reused, and food can be purchased in larger, more economical packages.”

The cost of raising a child has risen 3% since 2014.

