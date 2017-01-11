The Fort Worth Stock Show Is In It’s 14th Year Hosting Special Needs Riders For The Chisholm Challenge

The 121st edition of the Fort Worth Stock Show kicks off this weekend, but what might be the best event of the run might just be going on now.

More than 200 special needs riders from equestrian therapy clubs are currently competing in the Chisholm Challenge, now in its fourteenth year. Today is the final day for the annual event, and there are plenty of seats in the John Justin Arena – so grab a sandwich to go from Railhead, and then head next door on your lunch hour.

You’ll find yourself walking about 2 inches taller the rest of the week.