The Princess Bride Gets An Honest Trailer

January 11, 2017 6:24 AM By David Rancken
Filed Under: David Rancken, David's Dateline, honest trailer, screen junkies, the princess bride

Here we go again. Screen Junkies are back to ruin another one of our favorite movies. This time they take aim at The Princess Bride, one of the greatest movies of all time!

First of all the idea is INCONCEIVABLE!!! “Hello, my name is Inigo Montoya, you killed my father. Prepare to die.” Not to mention, “Mawwwwidge…is what bwings us togevva todway.” Some of the greatest lines in movie history! Why would you want to go a ruin a good thing?

Yep, it’s a great movie that every kid will love. However, every boy will hate the title. It’s a movie that will kick off every young boy’s puberty. It’s a romantic story about the farm boy turned pirate and the farm-owning orphan turned princess who fall in love while fate tries to keep them apart. It’s a classic action-romance-comedy-drama kids movie for adults!

Ok, ok, Screen Junkies, all you did was point our once again why this movie is so awesome! Thanks!

 

Listen Live