WATCH President-elect Donald Trump’s Press Conference and His Aim At CNN & Buzzfeed

January 11, 2017 1:00 PM By Blake Powers
If you missed President-elect Donald Trump’s news conference and him blaming Buzzfeed and CNN for spreading the alleged Russian hack report on him, Trump stood his ground, taking direct aim at both!

Fast-forward to 1:01:11 and watch the word-wars begin!

Whoa! Refreshing!

I predict much more of the same ahead… :).

