Celebrities React To President Obama’s Farewell Speech

Emotions ran the gamut last night night, as President Barack Obama delivered his farewell speech, which touched many public figures and celebrities.
Best wishes to President Obama and his family, President-elect Donald Trump… and all Americans!!!
Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP
©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed