Celebrities React To President Obama’s Farewell Speech

Emotions ran the gamut last night night, as President Barack Obama delivered his farewell speech, which touched many public figures and celebrities.

.@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe. #ObamaFarewell — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 11, 2017

.@POTUS @BarackObama has served this country with grace, humility and resilience and I am honored to call him my friend. #ObamaFarewell — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 11, 2017

This #ObamaFarewell is beautiful. The love. Could Trump soak up all this warmth? — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 11, 2017

YES WE CAN #obamafarewell — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 11, 2017

Walks off to Springsteen's "Land of Hope and Dreams". And now for something completely different… #ObamaFarewell — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 11, 2017

Don't get me started but I'm going to miss the obamas . The nicest family on earth . — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) January 11, 2017

Hope you enjoyed Obama's speech. You won't hear anything so cogent and kind for a long time. So, with complete sincerity: THANKS, OBAMA. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 11, 2017

Best wishes to President Obama and his family, President-elect Donald Trump… and all Americans!!!

