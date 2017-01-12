8 Reasons Why Your Coworkers Hate Your Emails

January 12, 2017 7:21 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Annoying, Coworkers, Email, fauz pas, Work

Who knew office emailing had so many unwritten rules? Write to little and you annoy your coworkers. Write too much and you annoy your coworkers. CC your boss and you’re the most hated person in the office!

Think about your work emails for a second. Have you ever committed any of these violations? If you answered yes to the above questions, you are the worst emailer in your office.

Of course these are not the only reasons your coworkers hate your emails. You can add replying all, requesting read receipts, and sending several emails buried within an email where you have to search for the important information, to that laundry list of infractions. You can read the entire list of email faux pas HERE.

Happy emailing!

Have you ever done any of these things?

 

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Get Started Now
Radio.com App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live