8 Reasons Why Your Coworkers Hate Your Emails

Who knew office emailing had so many unwritten rules? Write to little and you annoy your coworkers. Write too much and you annoy your coworkers. CC your boss and you’re the most hated person in the office!

Think about your work emails for a second. Have you ever committed any of these violations? If you answered yes to the above questions, you are the worst emailer in your office.

Of course these are not the only reasons your coworkers hate your emails. You can add replying all, requesting read receipts, and sending several emails buried within an email where you have to search for the important information, to that laundry list of infractions. You can read the entire list of email faux pas HERE.

Happy emailing!

Have you ever done any of these things?