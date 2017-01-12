Alec Baldwin May Take His Donald Trump Impression On The Road

January 12, 2017 5:13 AM
Saturday Night Live does it’s best work when it comes to politics. Their election coverage was spot on. Their choice in candidates, Alec Baldwin as Trump, is nothing short of perfection.

Since the election, a lot of fans have been wondering if Baldwin will keep up his role of Trump for the show since he’s not exactly a cast member. According to Baldwin himself, the plan is to appear on the show as much as he can.

Not only that, but it looks like Baldwin might also be planning to take his Trump show on the road. Baldwin said…

“There’s discussions about other venues we might pursue to further express our gratitude and admiration for the Trump administration.”

The Presidential burns didn’t stop there either. Baldwin went on to say Trump should get a writing credit on SNL since most of his tweets used on the show were verbatim.

Ouch!

