Amazon To Hire 100,000 Including Texans!

Just how hot is amazon.com?

The company is doing so well that according to a report from CBS 11, Amazon plans to hire 100,000 full-time employees in the U.S. over the next 1.5 years!

While retail deals with downsizing and closings, including the shuttering of The Limited and Macy’s closing 68 stores (two in North Texas) and cutting over 10,000 jobs, Amazon is currently building new fulfillment centers in several states including Texas, Florida, and California. Many of the new job openings, which include benefits, will be at those facilities.

