Caitlyn Jenner Will Attend Donald Trump’s Inauguration

January 12, 2017 6:08 AM
Filed Under: Caitlyn Jenner, Donald Trump, Inauguration, president elect

It’s no secret that Donald Trump has had a difficult time finding a celebrity squad to support him for the inauguration. However there will be one unlikely celebrity face in the audience…Caitlyn Jenner.

Caitlyn, formerly Bruce Jenner, has accepted an invitation to Trump’s inauguration. The transgender reality star has been a republican for years. Although Jenner has never openly admitted to voting for Trump, she did voice her dislike of Hillary Clinton on “I Am Cait.”

While Jenner may agree with a lot of the ideals of the Republican party, things get a little sketchy since Vice President elect Mike Pence has had an anti-LGBT agenda throughout the election. However, Caitlyn says…

“I have kind of positioned myself with the Republican party to try to help these people understand. [To help] the Republican party understand what the issues are for the LBGT community.”

