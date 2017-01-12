Caitlyn Jenner Will Attend Donald Trump’s Inauguration

It’s no secret that Donald Trump has had a difficult time finding a celebrity squad to support him for the inauguration. However there will be one unlikely celebrity face in the audience…Caitlyn Jenner.

Caitlyn, formerly Bruce Jenner, has accepted an invitation to Trump’s inauguration. The transgender reality star has been a republican for years. Although Jenner has never openly admitted to voting for Trump, she did voice her dislike of Hillary Clinton on “I Am Cait.”

While Jenner may agree with a lot of the ideals of the Republican party, things get a little sketchy since Vice President elect Mike Pence has had an anti-LGBT agenda throughout the election. However, Caitlyn says…