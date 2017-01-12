Cole Beasley Says, “I Wasn’t Supposed to Be Here, But I Never Left” In #FinishThisFight Video

The Dallas Cowboys all week have been releasing #FinishThisFight videos. In the videos players have been telling their stories and how they are ready to #FinishThisFight.

In Cole Beasley’s video, the 5’8″ receiver talks about how he was undersized and wasn’t even supposed to make it in the NFL.

“I was undersized, under 5’9″ and undrafted. But after earning a spot to compete at training camp with the Dallas Cowboys I went for it.” Beasley says in the video.

“Yeah I’m undersized,” He continues, “Ask them if that matters. I wasn’t supposed to be here, but I never left. And I’m here to finish this fight.”

You can see all the Dallas Cowboys #FinishThisFight videos right HERE.