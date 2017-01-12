Disney Eyeing Anna Kendrick To Play Female Santa Claus In Film

January 12, 2017 9:21 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Anna Kendrick, Disney, Santa Claus

Disney is in negotiations with Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick to  play the lead role in Nicole, a film about the story of a female Santa Claus.

Marc Lawrence wrote the picture, and is also set to direct it.  He previously worked with Disney on their 2010 film Alice in Wonderland.  Although details on the film are being kept close guarded, although early speculation is the feature will focus on a family adventure that centers on the coming of a female Santa Claus.

Lawrence is probably best known for writing and directing the 2007 film Music and Lyrics, and Suzanne Todd, who is set to produce the film, is currently working on Magic Camp, another Disney family production.

Unfortunately, Nicole is not expected to be a musical, but hopefully that will change given the musical talent behind the production of the film.

Via Hollywood Reporter

