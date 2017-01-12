Former “Spice Girl” Victoria Beckham Pens Letter To Her 18-Year-Old Self

January 12, 2017 2:15 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Breast Enhancement, diets, Keeping A Diary, Spice Girls, travel, Victoria Beckham

Ever thought about writing a letter to your 18-year-old self?

British Vogue reports Victoria Beckham, 90s music star with “Spice Girls”, business woman, fashion designer, model, wife to David Beckham and mom to 4 children, penned an open letter to her 18-year-old self.

In Beckham’s letter, her advice to herself includes keeping a diary, ignore fad diets, making the most of the places you’re fortunate enough to visit, be kind, celebrate everyone’s uniqueness, embrace your imperfections… plus… leave your BOOBS alone!

If you did the same, what advice would you give yourself?

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Get Started Now
Radio.com App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live