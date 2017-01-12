Former “Spice Girl” Victoria Beckham Pens Letter To Her 18-Year-Old Self

Ever thought about writing a letter to your 18-year-old self?

British Vogue reports Victoria Beckham, 90s music star with “Spice Girls”, business woman, fashion designer, model, wife to David Beckham and mom to 4 children, penned an open letter to her 18-year-old self.

In Beckham’s letter, her advice to herself includes keeping a diary, ignore fad diets, making the most of the places you’re fortunate enough to visit, be kind, celebrate everyone’s uniqueness, embrace your imperfections… plus… leave your BOOBS alone!

If you did the same, what advice would you give yourself?

