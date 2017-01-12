Hospitalized Baby Stops Crying When The Dallas Cowboys Play

January 12, 2017 5:33 AM By Jody Dean
Filed Under: 3 months old, Baby, Dallas Cowboys, Fan, Lola

Meet Lola. Little Lola is only 3 months old, and has already had her second major heart surgery. Born with congenital heart defects, her medical condition is very serious. The bills are piling up, and the family has no idea how they’re going to make it – but even if you have all the money in the world, it’s hard to watch your little girl cry.

And lately, Lola’s family has noticed something unusual: their tiny little child loves the Cowboys. If she’s upset or in pain and crying, she stops – whenever she hears a Cowboys game.

Yes, Lola’s mom and dad are fans – but they really can’t explain it. So, there they are – every Sunday, in their hospital room at Cook Children’s, in their usual chair, cheering on the Cowboys for an entirely different reason. For the littlest Cowboy fan of them all.

By the way, if you would like to help this sweet family with their medical bills, check out their Go Fund Me page.

More from Jody Dean
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Get Started Now
Radio.com App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live