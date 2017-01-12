Hospitalized Baby Stops Crying When The Dallas Cowboys Play

Meet Lola. Little Lola is only 3 months old, and has already had her second major heart surgery. Born with congenital heart defects, her medical condition is very serious. The bills are piling up, and the family has no idea how they’re going to make it – but even if you have all the money in the world, it’s hard to watch your little girl cry.

And lately, Lola’s family has noticed something unusual: their tiny little child loves the Cowboys. If she’s upset or in pain and crying, she stops – whenever she hears a Cowboys game.

Yes, Lola’s mom and dad are fans – but they really can’t explain it. So, there they are – every Sunday, in their hospital room at Cook Children’s, in their usual chair, cheering on the Cowboys for an entirely different reason. For the littlest Cowboy fan of them all.

By the way, if you would like to help this sweet family with their medical bills, check out their Go Fund Me page.