Japan Airport Offers FREE Cell Phone Toilet Paper In Restrooms

Using a restroom in Japan… can be interesting and entertaining!

CNN reports Tokyo Japan’s Narita International Airport’s (which I’ve been through several times) restrooms recently rolled out a new feature… toilet paper… for cell phones.

Only in Japan 'toilet paper for smartphones' Don't forget to wipe before you swipe! pic.twitter.com/mHwDf0nhoP — Dhurgham (@Dhurgham88) December 28, 2016

Eighty-six stalls now offer this temporary FREE convenience until March 15.

Is it just me, or could you just use some tp on your phone?

Better yet, don’t use your cell when you need to squat for a spell!

