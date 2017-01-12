Man Bungee Jumps Without A Harness

January 12, 2017 8:41 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: bungee jump, cord, hold and release, no harness

Dear Lord! People are just looking for new and unique ways to die!

Meet Damien Walters, who is British gymnast, stuntman, and parkour practitioner. You might also classify him as an adrenaline junkie. Rather than base jumping off the side of a cliff, Walters opted to bungee jump without a harness. WITHOUT A HARNESS!!!

Not to mention, he’s simply wearing a t-shirt and shorts. There is no protective gear in sight. It’s just a man, his bungee cord, and a teeny tiny absorption mat on the ground. If you’re thinking he bounced back up into the air, that’s just not the case. Instead, when he gets close to the mat, he bails out of the jump. He lands and does a front flip forward.

This man is flippin’ insane!!! Did anyone else’s stomach drop while watching?

