Marie Osmond Says She Would Perform at Donald Trump’s Inauguration

“We should come together and I think an inauguration should be a time to unite. It really should,” said Marie Osmond.

Her name is front and center on the web today after expressing willingness to sing at Donald Trump’s inauguration next Friday.

“I think we should all support whether we are happy or sad or everything else, said Marie.

Marie and brother Donny have performed at past inaugurations, including Ronald Reagan’s.

Maybe the Trump team will invite her to join the current roster: the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, singer Jackie Evancho from “America’s Got Talent,” and the Radio City Rockettes.

Others have gone on record as declining: Elton John, Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Garth Brooks, David Foster, KISS, Moby, Idina Menzel and Charlotte Church.