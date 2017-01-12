Oregon Farm Offers Yoga…With Goats

January 12, 2017
No Regrets Farm in Albany, Oregon may have found the perfect mix between relaxing yoga, and the cutest, most adorable farm animals ever.  No Regrets Farm, we think, is the only place in the country that offers “Goat Yoga,” which is exactly as it sounds, you do yoga, and at least six adorable goats walk around and interact with you.

Owner of the farm, Lainey Morse, describes her goats as “very social and friendly animals and love to interact with people.”  She added, “Animals are known to have so many health benefits for humans as well, so the mix of goats and yoga seemed to fit.”

The demand to attend one of these sessions is so high, Morse had to quit her other job to focus on Goat Yoga full-time.  The wait list to attend one of the classes stands at over 900 people right now.  New zoning rules prohibit her from holding the classes at her farm now, but she is working with Oregon State University to provide the service on campus, as well as with a local vineyard to do a combination Goat Yoga and Wine Tasting session.

Morse is committed to Goat Yoga however.  “People are desperate for something that is pure and peaceful.  It’s really hard to be in pain and sad when there are baby goats jumping around you.  It’s just you’re letting go.”

