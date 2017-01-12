What If Raiders Of The Lost Ark Was Recut Like A Bourne Film?

Thirty-five years ago, Steven Spielberg gave us Indiana Jones. The original trilogy is probably one of the most iconic action film series of all time. However, looking back at it now…you realize just how different action films today are in comparison to the 80s.

Think about Raiders of the Lost Ark. Think about the music…how the movie was cut…the special effects. Now, what if someone recut the movie to look more like a Jason Bourne film?

If you’ll recall Raiders had some comedic moments. Bourne does not. The mashup of Raiders and Bourne is a much darker approach to the original. Honestly, it’s a completely different movie.

Kind of cool how some simple editing can make a classic new again.