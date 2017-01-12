What If Raiders Of The Lost Ark Was Recut Like A Bourne Film?

January 12, 2017 6:37 AM By David Rancken
Filed Under: Indiana JOnes, Jason Bourne, Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Bourne Identity, Trilogy

Thirty-five years ago, Steven Spielberg gave us Indiana Jones. The original trilogy is probably one of the most iconic action film series of all time. However, looking back at it now…you realize just how different action films today are in comparison to the 80s.

Think about Raiders of the Lost Ark. Think about the music…how the movie was cut…the special effects. Now, what if someone recut the movie to look more like a Jason Bourne film?

If you’ll recall Raiders had some comedic moments. Bourne does not. The mashup of Raiders and Bourne is a much darker approach to the original. Honestly, it’s a completely different movie.

Kind of cool how some simple editing can make a classic new again.

More from David Rancken
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Get Started Now
Radio.com App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live